Kirk Cousins has to adjust to left-handed center, Ryan Neuzil

The world has a bias against lefties. When it comes to the center position, the Atlanta Falcons do not.

With starting center Drew Dalman on injured reserve, Ryan Neuzil will play on Sunday against the Saints. He’s left-handed.

“For me, it’s the same,” Neuzil said, via D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal Constituton. “I guess the ball comes back a little bit different for him.”

“Typically, the lefty is very different,” quarterback Kirk Cousins said. “He actually does a pretty good job of making it feel seamless when he snaps it under center. And then the [shotgun] snaps, yeah, the ball may rotate a little different or spin different. But nothing too major as long as you can get used to it.”

Neuzil sees it as a very simple proposition.

“Mostly importantly, get the snap,” Neuzil said. “Different type of snaps. Just set the table for everyone. Make sure we are on the same page, who we are going to go get. How we are getting there and just keep everybody just moving.”

The Falcons need to keep it moving on Sunday. They lost a game they could have won against the Chiefs. A loss to the Saints would fully undermine the unlikely win the Falcons secured to cap Week 2 in Philadelphia.