K’Lavon Chaisson agrees to terms with Patriots

  
Published March 13, 2025 06:23 PM

K’Lavon Chaisson has found a new home.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the edge rusher has agreed to terms on a contract with the Patriots. It’s a one-year deal worth $5 million in New England.

Chaisson signed to the Raiders’ practice squad last September after being released by the Panthers. He was added to the active roster a short time later and wound up with 32 tackles, five sacks, an interception, and a forced fumble in 15 games for the team.

Chaisson was a Jaguars first-round pick in 2020. He had five sacks over four seasons in Jacksonville, so it would seem New England is hoping that last season was a sign of things to come for their new addition.