Source: LV wants two firsts and player for Crosby
Breaking down top storylines of Scouting Combine
Payton giving up playcalling duties to Webb

NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Breaking down top storylines of Scouting Combine
Payton giving up playcalling duties to Webb

NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Klint Kubiak on Geno Smith: “Looking at all options right now”

  
Published February 26, 2026 09:45 AM

The Raiders are widely expected to select quarterback Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 overall pick in April’s draft.

That means veteran quarterback Geno Smith, who was traded from the Seahawks to the Raiders last year, is likely either on his way out, or could be headed to the bench.

Looking at all options right now,” Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak told reporters this week at the scouting combine. “Watching Geno play last year, obviously very familiar with what he had done before. We’re just kind of putting it all on the table right now, trying to see every possible avenue we can go right now at quarterback. He’s definitely one of those options we’re considering.”

Kubiak added that he and Smith have spoken “a little bit” since he was hired after winning Super Bowl LX with the Seahawks. Kubiak had also gotten to know Smith a bit before he was traded from Seattle to Las Vegas last year.

Smith is under contract through 2027, as he signed a two-year, $75 million extension with Las Vegas in April of last year.