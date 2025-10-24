Kyle Dugger questionable for Week 8 vs. Browns

The Patriots have just one player with an injury designation for Sunday’s game against the Browns.

Kyle Dugger is questionable with a knee injury.

Dugger was added to the injury report on Thursday as a limited participant.

After starting the first two games of the season, Dugger moved back into a starting role for Week 6. He’s played 100 percent of New England’s defensive snaps in each of the last two games. In all, Dugger has recorded 17 total tackles in 2025.