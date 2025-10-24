 Skip navigation
Harrison inducted into Chargers Hall of Fame
Harrison inducted into Chargers Hall of Fame
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 8
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 8
One win vs. Bears can do 'wonders' for Ravens
One win vs. Bears can do ‘wonders’ for Ravens

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: "He'll learn from it"
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Kyle Dugger questionable for Week 8 vs. Browns

  
Published October 24, 2025 01:41 PM

The Patriots have just one player with an injury designation for Sunday’s game against the Browns.

Kyle Dugger is questionable with a knee injury.

Dugger was added to the injury report on Thursday as a limited participant.

After starting the first two games of the season, Dugger moved back into a starting role for Week 6. He’s played 100 percent of New England’s defensive snaps in each of the last two games. In all, Dugger has recorded 17 total tackles in 2025.