Kyle Hamilton appears to have avoided serious injury at Sunday’s practice

  
Published August 11, 2024 09:58 PM

Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton departed Sunday’s practice early with a leg injury, but it appears it was nothing more than a scare.

Coach John Harbaugh delivered a positive update after practice.

“It looks stable; it looks good,” Harbaugh said, via Matt Ryan of the team website. “Obviously, we’ll continue to do some tests tonight and tomorrow to make sure, but first indications are that he’s fine.”

The Ravens returned to practice Sunday for their first practice since the preseason opener.

Hamilton was one of 28 players who didn’t play against the Eagles.

He earned All-Pro honors last season with 81 tackles, four interceptions, three sacks and 13 pass breakups.