Kyle Hamilton “not in a rush” to receive contract extension

  
Published April 21, 2025 01:10 PM

Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton has emerged as one of the league’s top young defenders.

A first-round pick in 2022, he’s also nearing the end of his rookie contract. While the Ravens haven’t formally announced they’re picking up his fifth-year option, it would be a major surprise if they didn’t do so.

But Hamilton is also eligible for a contract extension, one that could make him one of the NFL’s highest-paid defensive backs.

On the first day of Baltimore’s offseason program, Hamilton told reporters that he’s in no hurry to receive a second deal.

“[H]aven’t had too many talks about it, to be honest,” Hamilton said Monday, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN. “They’re busy — draft stuff and all that’s going on. I’m not in a big rush. So, if it happens, it happens. Cool. And if it happens this offseason, [that’s] cool too.

“But I’m not in a rush to get it done, necessarily.”

Hamilton, 24, was a first-team All-Pro in 2023 and a second-team All-Pro in 2024. He finished last season with 107 total tackles, four tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, nine passes defensed, two forced fumbles, and an interception.