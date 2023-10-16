Kyle Hamilton “wasn’t trying to do anything bad” on hit that led to ejection

Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton wasn’t on the field for the final stages of Sunday’s 24-16 win over the Titans in London.

Hamilton was ejected from the game in the third quarter after a helmet-to-helmet hit on Titans wide receiver Chris Moore, who was taken to the locker room for an evaluation after showing signs of a head injury when he got to his feet. After the game, Hamilton said he “wasn’t trying to do anything bad” on the play and was just trying to knock the ball out of Moore’s grasp.

“Heat of the moment. I wish I could take it back right now. I wasn’t trying to hurt anybody’s feelings or anything,” Hamilton said, via the team’s website. “I don’t have really any quarrels with the call itself, but obviously, I just don’t want to be ejected. But, at the end of the day, the story is not about me. We came out here and got a win. Everybody was locked in [and] focused. Shoutout Geno [Stone]. He got another pick. It just goes to show how deep we are as a team.”

Similar plays have not led to suspensions in the past, but Hamilton will likely be fined by the league this week.