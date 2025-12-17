Kyle Pitts earns first career NFC offensive player of the week award

Kyle Pitts had the best game of his career last Thursday night and now the league has recognized him for his performance.

Pitts has been named NFC offensive player of the week.

Pitts helped Atlanta to its 29-28 victory over Tampa Bay with 11 receptions for 166 yards with three touchdowns — all of which were single-game career-highs. Pitts is just the fourth tight end all-time to have at least 10 catches, 150 receiving yards, and three touchdowns in one game — joining Shannon Sharpe, Kellen Winslow Sr., and Todd Christensen.

This is Pitts’ first career player of the week award.

In his fifth season — and a pending free agent — Pitts has 73 receptions for 797 yards with four touchdowns in 2025.