 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

NFLRewview12-17.jpg
Source: NFL privately admits to incorrect reversal
nbc_pft_jerryjonescomments_251217.jpg
Jones insists DAL isn’t playing for draft position
nbc_pft_powerrankings_251217.jpg
PFT Power Rankings: Broncos take No. 1 spot

Other PFT Content

USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders - NFL 2025
Texans claim DL Naquan Jones
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

NFLRewview12-17.jpg
Source: NFL privately admits to incorrect reversal
nbc_pft_jerryjonescomments_251217.jpg
Jones insists DAL isn’t playing for draft position
nbc_pft_powerrankings_251217.jpg
PFT Power Rankings: Broncos take No. 1 spot

Other PFT Content

USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders - NFL 2025
Texans claim DL Naquan Jones
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Kyle Pitts earns first career NFC offensive player of the week award

  
Published December 17, 2025 12:05 PM

Kyle Pitts had the best game of his career last Thursday night and now the league has recognized him for his performance.

Pitts has been named NFC offensive player of the week.

Pitts helped Atlanta to its 29-28 victory over Tampa Bay with 11 receptions for 166 yards with three touchdowns — all of which were single-game career-highs. Pitts is just the fourth tight end all-time to have at least 10 catches, 150 receiving yards, and three touchdowns in one game — joining Shannon Sharpe, Kellen Winslow Sr., and Todd Christensen.

This is Pitts’ first career player of the week award.

In his fifth season — and a pending free agent — Pitts has 73 receptions for 797 yards with four touchdowns in 2025.