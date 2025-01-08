Kyle Shanahan: 49ers will do everything we can to bring Dre Greenlaw back

The 49ers want linebacker Dre Greenlaw back in 2025, if they can work out the right deal.

Greenlaw barely played this season because of lingering issues after he tore his Achilles tendon in last year’s Super Bowl, but coach Kyle Shanahan said today that the team hopes Greenlaw will remain in San Francisco.

“We’re going to do everything in the world we can to bring Greenlaw back,” Shanahan said. “We’re not into losing really good players who are unbelievable people. We’re going to do everything we can to never lose good players who are good people. But that’s also a really hard challenge.”

Greenlaw has spent his entire six-year NFL career with the 49ers, and when healthy he has been one of their best defensive players. Getting healthy and staying healthy is the biggest priority, but if Greenlaw can play, the 49ers would like to see him playing for them.