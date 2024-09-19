 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_kcvsatl_240919.jpg
NFL Week 3 preview: Chiefs vs. Falcons
nbc_simms_bestbetsfolsom_v2_240919.jpg
NFL Week 3 Best Bets: SF moneyline, LV over CAR
nbc_simms_wasvscin_240919.jpg
NFL Week 3 preview: Commanders vs. Bengals

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_kcvsatl_240919.jpg
NFL Week 3 preview: Chiefs vs. Falcons
nbc_simms_bestbetsfolsom_v2_240919.jpg
NFL Week 3 Best Bets: SF moneyline, LV over CAR
nbc_simms_wasvscin_240919.jpg
NFL Week 3 preview: Commanders vs. Bengals

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Kyle Shanahan: George Kittle, Charvarius Ward are questionable to play

  
Published September 19, 2024 07:11 PM

The 49ers added tight end George Kittle (hamstring), cornerback Charvarius Ward (hamstring/knee) and edge rusher Nick Bosa (rib) to the practice report Thursday.

On his weekly radio show on KNBR, coach Kyle Shanahan said Kittle and Ward could miss Sunday’s game against the Rams.

They possibly could,” Shanahan said, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. “I got to think of my coach talk right now. They will end up being questionable, I’m sure. But yeah, they had good practices yesterday. They complained of some soreness after practice, and they came in this morning with it. So we weren’t going to put them out there today and have them get real hurt.

“So hopefully, they come in tomorrow feeling better and can get some work in because definitely hoping those guys can be available on Sunday. But, if not, got to go to the next guys up.”

Kittle and Ward missed Thursday’s practice, while Bosa was limited.

The 49ers already know they won’t have wide receiver Deebo Samuel (calf) and running back Christian McCaffrey (Achilles tendinitis/calf).

The team will release official game statuses of injured players Friday.