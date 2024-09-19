Kyle Shanahan: George Kittle, Charvarius Ward are questionable to play

The 49ers added tight end George Kittle (hamstring), cornerback Charvarius Ward (hamstring/knee) and edge rusher Nick Bosa (rib) to the practice report Thursday.

On his weekly radio show on KNBR, coach Kyle Shanahan said Kittle and Ward could miss Sunday’s game against the Rams.

“They possibly could,” Shanahan said, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. “I got to think of my coach talk right now. They will end up being questionable, I’m sure. But yeah, they had good practices yesterday. They complained of some soreness after practice, and they came in this morning with it. So we weren’t going to put them out there today and have them get real hurt.

“So hopefully, they come in tomorrow feeling better and can get some work in because definitely hoping those guys can be available on Sunday. But, if not, got to go to the next guys up.”

Kittle and Ward missed Thursday’s practice, while Bosa was limited.

The 49ers already know they won’t have wide receiver Deebo Samuel (calf) and running back Christian McCaffrey (Achilles tendinitis/calf).

The team will release official game statuses of injured players Friday.