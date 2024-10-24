Kyle Shanahan hopeful Deebo Samuel will play Sunday

49ers receiver Deebo Samuel returned to practice Thursday, two days after he was released from the hospital after his pneumonia battle.

His limited practice is a sign Samuel has a chance to play Sunday against the Cowboys.

“The fact that he was able to be out there and attempt some stuff, to me, is good news,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said Thursday, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. “I remember having pneumonia in my early 20s, and I did not feel like I could even walk down stairs about a week later. So there’s all different types of levels of it. He’s doing much better.

“What I’ve learned is pneumonias can be a little bit different. He had a kind of a little bit of an unusual one, but he’s doing good enough that he was able to practice today. Hopefully, that’ll continue getting better, and hopefully, he’ll have a chance to help us out on Sunday.”

Samuel played only four snaps Sunday against the Chiefs before his pneumonia diagnosis.

He has 20 receptions for 335 yards and a touchdown this season.