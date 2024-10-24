 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_bestbets_241024.jpg
Lions, Dolphins, Texans lead NFL Week 8 best bets
nbc_csu_bearscommanders_241024.jpg
NFL Week 8 preview: Bears vs. Commanders
steelers_giants_thumb.jpg
NFL Week 8 preview: Giants vs. Steelers

Other PFT Content

Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_bestbets_241024.jpg
Lions, Dolphins, Texans lead NFL Week 8 best bets
nbc_csu_bearscommanders_241024.jpg
NFL Week 8 preview: Bears vs. Commanders
steelers_giants_thumb.jpg
NFL Week 8 preview: Giants vs. Steelers

Other PFT Content

Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Kyle Shanahan hopeful Deebo Samuel will play Sunday

  
Published October 24, 2024 07:41 PM

49ers receiver Deebo Samuel returned to practice Thursday, two days after he was released from the hospital after his pneumonia battle.

His limited practice is a sign Samuel has a chance to play Sunday against the Cowboys.

“The fact that he was able to be out there and attempt some stuff, to me, is good news,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said Thursday, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. “I remember having pneumonia in my early 20s, and I did not feel like I could even walk down stairs about a week later. So there’s all different types of levels of it. He’s doing much better.

“What I’ve learned is pneumonias can be a little bit different. He had a kind of a little bit of an unusual one, but he’s doing good enough that he was able to practice today. Hopefully, that’ll continue getting better, and hopefully, he’ll have a chance to help us out on Sunday.”

Samuel played only four snaps Sunday against the Chiefs before his pneumonia diagnosis.

He has 20 receptions for 335 yards and a touchdown this season.