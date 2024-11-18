Kyle Shanahan: Nick Bosa has new oblique injury, not aggravation of old injury

When 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa left today’s game early, it appeared to be because he aggravated the hip injury that already had him on the injury report. But 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said after the game that Bosa actually has a new injury.

Bosa was listed as questionable with a hip injury for today’s game. He started the game and played well, but in the third quarter he got hurt, limped off the field and didn’t return. Shanahan said the injury he suffered in today’s game was to the oblique on the other side.

“I think it was a different one,” Shanahan said when asked if Bosa aggravated the same injury. “The other one. Not hip, oblique.”

The 5-5 49ers head to Green Bay to take on the Packers next week, and there’s no word yet on whether Bosa will be there.