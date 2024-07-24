 Skip navigation
Kyle Shanahan offered Bill Belichick job “to do anything he wanted” with 49ers

  
Kyle Shanahan is smart enough to not be threatened by having a coach smarter than him on his staff.

The 49ers head coach told Tim Kawakami of TheAthletic.com that he offered Belichick the chance “to do anything he wanted with the 49ers this year.” Belichick declined.

What a combination they could have been. Shanahan, a master of offense. Belichick, one of the greatest coaches of all-time in any sport, and arguably the best game-day Xs and Os coach in football history.

It might have delivered the elusive Super Bowl win that Shanahan has been chasing since getting the job in 2017.

The news raises another potential wrinkle. If the Patriots want to play hardball with Belichick (and there’s no obvious reason to think they do), they could try to argue that they should be entitled to a partial offset for whatever Belichick is due to make this year while not coaching the Patriots. If he’d taken the job, they would have gotten the offset. By not taking the job, the Patriots could claim they should still get the credit.

It probably won’t come to that. The situation between the Patriots and Belichick has already been awkward. That kind of effort would turn it into a full-blown debacle.