Kyle Shanahan on Trent Williams: Hopefully, it’s getting close

The 49ers continue to deal with a holdout and a hold-in. One could be ending.

Via Cam Inman, coach Kyle Shanahan said in an appearance on KNBR that a deal with veteran tackle Trent Williams is close.

“I’ve had some contact with him,” Shanahan said. “Been good talking to him. We’re negotiating hard. Hopefully it’s getting close.”

Williams is due to make $20.05 million this year, $22.5 million in 2025, and $32.1 million in 2026. None of the payments are guaranteed.

By rule, the daily fines for skipping camp can’t be waived. That money presumably will be built into whatever deal they do.