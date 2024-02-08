Kyle Shanahan pleased with the 49ers’ first practice in Las Vegas

The 49ers practiced for roughly 90 minutes on the practice fields at UNLV’s Fertita Football Complex, according to a pool report from Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post.

“I’m glad to finally get out here,” coach Kyle Shanahan told Jhabvala. “We got here Sunday, but it feels like we’ve already been out here a week.”

The 49ers and NFLPA expressed concern over the practice fields at UNLV. The layer of natural grass laid on top of artificial turf left the field “spongey,” but Shanahan said the setup “is what it is” and “we were all right.”

He was more concerned about the team’s focus in its first full practice since arriving in Las Vegas.

The 49ers put in their game plan last week and made some adjustments over the weekend while still in Santa Clara. They have two more practices left in the week — Thursday’s workout will be their most intense and Friday will be more of a walkthrough — before they face the Chiefs on Sunday.

“Just want to keep sharpening our ax,” Shanahan said.

Tight end George Kittle (toe), defensive end Arik Armstead (knee/foot), cornerback Ambry Thomas (ankle) and linebacker Oren Burks (shoulder) were limited Wednesday. Defensive tackle Kalia Davis (ankle), whose practice window to return from injured reserve was opened two weeks ago, was a full participant. Left tackle Trent Williams received his usual Wednesday veteran rest day and observed but did not practice.