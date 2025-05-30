Kyle Shanahan: Right now, Christian McCaffrey is healthy as can be

After helping lead the 49ers to Super Bowl LVIII in 2023, Christian McCaffrey’s 2024 season was marred by injury.

McCaffrey dealt with bilateral Achilles tendinitis well into the regular season. Then in his fourth game of the year, he suffered a PCL injury that sidelined him for the rest of the campaign.

But this spring, McCaffrey is back.

“Christian is as ready as any player I’ve ever been around,” head coach Kyle Shanahan said in his Thursday press conference. “When he gets hurt, he’s got to rehab and get better. Right now, he’s healthy as can be.

“We’ve got to kind of protect him from himself, but Christian has a good idea of what he needs to do right now. He’s doing a lot less than he normally would do, but I know he is excited on how healthy he feels and the fact that he can get out there.”

McCaffrey was the AP offensive player of the year in 2023, registering a league-high 339 touches, 2,023 yards from scrimmage (1,459 rushing, 564 receiving), and 21 touchdowns.

In four games last year, McCaffrey was limited to 202 yards rushing and 146 yards receiving on 15 catches.