Kyle Shanahan tries to avoid “head game” with rookie kicker Jake Moody

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan is being careful not to impact rookie kicker Jake Moody’s disposition.

Shanahan was asked by reporters on Monday whether he has spoken to the third-round draft pick, after Moody missed a pair of field goals (40 yards and 58) during Sunday’s preseason game against the Raiders.

“I didn’t talk to him,” Shanahan said. “I don’t try to get involved in that head game. I feel like he missed a 58-yarder, which that’s I think the first time I’ve ever attempted a 58-yarder. So I’m not going to make too big a deal about that. What’s been cool is how good he is been at those in practice. But he definitely missed a tough one in the game. The 40-yard one is one that he’s been great in practice, he missed it obviously. But I’m not going to go there and try to ask him a bunch of questions because usually they’re just going to make something up because sometimes guys miss. And I think he’ll be much better next time and kind of really like he’s been every other day we’ve been with him.”

After the game, Shanahan said he wasn’t concerned about the misses.

He’s right to be concerned about the potentiall head games. It’s very easy for a kicker to get the yips. Already, Moody will be feeling extra pressure to justify the draft pick used to acquire him.

That alone can send a kicker wobbly, like it possibly did with former second-rounder Roberto Aguayo, who flamed out in Tampa and never established a foothold with another NFL team.