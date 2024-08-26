Kyle Shanahan: “Unknowns” with Brandon Aiyuk, Trent Williams make cut to 53 more difficult

Every team in the league has to make a few tough calls as they pare their roster down to 53 players and the 49ers’ decision-making process is further complicated by the ongoing contract stalemates with wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk and left tackle Trent Williams.

Both players would be on the 53-man roster absent those contract issues, but Aiyuk could be traded in the coming days and it’s unclear if Williams plans to report to the team after holding out of training camp. That leaves head coach Kyle Shanahan with extra question marks as the team approaches Tuesday’s deadline.

“I mean, it’s just connecting all the positions,” Shanahan said, via 49ersWebzone.com. “I mean, you have the unknowns with BA and Trent right now and then we have a lot of good competition, a number of positions, whether to go light in certain places, heavier in some others. Definitely don’t want to get any specifics, though, because that’s what all 32 teams are doing right now, watching everyone’s rosters, trying to listen to everything and figure out which guys they can get.”

It’s unclear if the 49ers will sort out either situation by Tuesday afternoon, so the team’s roster could remain in flux for a few days as they wait to see if either veteran will be returning to their lineup.