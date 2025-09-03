Kyle Shanahan: We have to ease Jauan Jennings back, but he’s healthy enough to play

49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings is on track to play against the Seahawks in Week 1.

Jennings missed most of the summer with a calf injury, but he returned to practice this week and is set to continue practicing in the days leading up to the opener. 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said on Wednesday that the workload will be a limited one while adding that all signs are that Jennings is good to go for this weekend.

“He looked good on Monday, getting back into it,” Shanahan said, via 49ersWebzone.com. “Having all that time off, we’ve gotta ease him in and stuff, so we’ll see how this week goes. That’s why he’ll be limited today, but he’s healthy enough to play football, and hopefully, that continues.”

Jennings has also been looking for a new contract, but there’s no sign of anything imminent on that front. Strong play might make an agreement likelier and it appears Jennings will get a chance to show he’s capable of it in a few days.