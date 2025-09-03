 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tombradyv2_250903.jpg
Brady offers take on QB evolution in 2025 vs. 2000
nbc_pft_kellenmoore_250903.jpg
Moore peels back curtain on move to start Rattler
nbc_pft_preseasonawards_v2_250903.jpg
PFT preseason awards: OROY, DROY, MVP, more

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tombradyv2_250903.jpg
Brady offers take on QB evolution in 2025 vs. 2000
nbc_pft_kellenmoore_250903.jpg
Moore peels back curtain on move to start Rattler
nbc_pft_preseasonawards_v2_250903.jpg
PFT preseason awards: OROY, DROY, MVP, more

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Kyle Shanahan: We have to ease Jauan Jennings back, but he’s healthy enough to play

  
Published September 3, 2025 05:49 PM

49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings is on track to play against the Seahawks in Week 1.

Jennings missed most of the summer with a calf injury, but he returned to practice this week and is set to continue practicing in the days leading up to the opener. 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said on Wednesday that the workload will be a limited one while adding that all signs are that Jennings is good to go for this weekend.

“He looked good on Monday, getting back into it,” Shanahan said, via 49ersWebzone.com. “Having all that time off, we’ve gotta ease him in and stuff, so we’ll see how this week goes. That’s why he’ll be limited today, but he’s healthy enough to play football, and hopefully, that continues.”

Jennings has also been looking for a new contract, but there’s no sign of anything imminent on that front. Strong play might make an agreement likelier and it appears Jennings will get a chance to show he’s capable of it in a few days.