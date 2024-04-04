Kyle Van Noy returning to Ravens on two-year deal

Linebacker Kyle Van Noy is staying with the Ravens.

Van Noy posted a series of pictures of himself in his Ravens uniform to his Instagram story on Thursday and Pat McAfee announced on his show, which has frequently featured Van Noy as a guest, that he has agreed to a two-year deal in Baltimore. The Ravens officially announced the deal a short time later.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the pact is worth $9 million with additional incentives available.

Van Noy signed with the Ravens last September and recorded 30 tackles, nine sacks, and two forced fumbles in 14 regular season games. He had four more tackles in the postseason.

Odafe Oweh, David Ojabo, Malik Harrison, and Tavius Robinson are also back on the edge for Baltimore, but Jadeveon Clowney moved on to the Panthers as a free agent.