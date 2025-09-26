Kyler Murray falls to 2-9 vs. Seahawks, with eight straight losses

In his only 42 high school football games, quarterback Kyler Murray went 42-0.

In his most recent eight games against the Seahawks, Murray has gone 0-8.

Last night’s loss to Seattle dropped Murray to 2-9 all-time against the Seahawks, with an eight-game losing streak.

The development underscores the fact that the hype and promise of every first-round quarterback eventually morphs into a reality. For Murray, the reality is that the hype and promise have been unfulfilled.

And while Murray performed well enough early in his career to secure a second contract that, when signed, put him close to the top of the market, it’s fair to wonder how much longer the Cardinals will ride with Kyler.

If the goal is to parlay the first pick in the draft into a perennial contender, it’s clearly not working. The Cardinals have been to the playoffs once since drafting Murray, a 34-11 wild-card drubbing by the Rams to cap the 2021 season.

Last night’s boo birds seemed to be a reflection of both the specific frustration arising from the team’s offensive struggles and a general consternation flowing from the perception that things were supposed to be different this year.

From 2-0 on Sunday afternoon to 2-2 by Thursday night, it’s looking like not much has changed, so far. And while it’s not just Murray, it could be that both sides will benefit from Murray getting a fresh start with a new team, as soon as 2026.

Frankly, Murray may welcome it.