Kyler Murray feels a sense of urgency to win now

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was hailed as the team’s savior when it drafted him No. 1 overall. That was six seasons ago, and the Cardinals have gotten no closer to the Super Bowl than they had before he arrived.

He has played in one playoff game, and it was the worst game of his career.

Murray, 26, went 42-0 at Allen High School in winning three Texas state titles. He went 12-2 at Oklahoma, getting the Sooners to the College Football Playoff.

The Cardinals are 28-36-1 in his regular-season starts and have only one winning season.

“I’m not used to losing,” Murray said, via David Brandt of the Associated Press. “I know it sounds cliche, been five years going on six, but haven’t won yet. The sense of urgency is definitely there. You never know when the game is going to be taken away from you. You never know how long you’ll be playing.

“My goal is to be the best.”

Murray missed the first half of last season while rehabbing from the torn ACL in his right knee. He made it back 11 months after his injury, and the Cardinals, who started 1-8 without him, went 3-5 in his return.

He feels better heading into this year.

“Last year was just such a whirlwind for me as far as being hurt, then rehabbing the whole year, coming back in the middle of the season,” Murray said. “I think this year, starting off fresh, it’s a big difference.”

No one expects much of the Cardinals this season, and Murray hopes to prove them wrong.