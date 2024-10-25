 Skip navigation
Kyren Williams 5-yard touchdown catch ties Rams-Vikings at 7-7

  
Published October 24, 2024 08:38 PM

Puka Nacua is certainly back.

After the Vikings scored on their opening possession, the Rams leaned on receiver Puka Nacua to help power them down the field. But it was Kyren Williams who got into the end zone with a 5-yard touchdown reception, tying the score at 7-7.

While Nacua dropped the first pass of the possession, quarterback Matthew Stafford went right back to him for a 13-yard gain. A couple of plays later, Stafford again went to Nacua on the left side for a 21-yard gain down to the 17-yard line.

Williams had already rushed for 13 yards on the drive, and moved the Rams inside the 10-yard line when the Vikings were called for a facemask penalty.

On third-and-goal, Stafford found Williams in the middle of the end zone for the score.

That was the only third down Los Angeles faced on its opening possession.