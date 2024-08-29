Kyren Williams on returning punts: I get to make more plays

The Rams still don’t list Kyren Williams as their punt returner on their depth chart, but he will serve in that role this season.

The team wants to maximize his talents, getting him the ball more than the 264 times he touched it last season. Williams had only three punt returns and one kick return last season.

“Being who I am, like you just said, I get to make more plays,” Williams said, via Stu Jackson of the team website. “And so I feel like that’s just going to be able to show everybody else what more I can do in this game of football, being able to play a lot of green grass and have a lot of space and get good blocks from my jammers up front, get those punts started. But I’m excited to just to be able to show another phase of football that I can play.”

Coach Sean McVay made the decision to use Williams as a punt returner, saying the Rams “feel comfortable” putting the starting running back on special teams “because of the confidence we have in Blake Corum and Ronnie Rivers being able to spell him if need be.”

Williams returned 14 punts in college, averaging just over 10 yards per return. He took his three returns last season for 21 yards.

“I have some experience in the NFL as well doing it,” Williams said. “I’m excited to be able to make more plays.”

Williams earned Pro Bowl honors last season with 228 rushes and 32 receptions. That number could increase this season despite the Rams’ confidence in Corum and Rivers.

“Anytime you can put the ball in a playmaker’s hands, you’re going to be happy about it,” offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur said. “So if 23 is touching the ball, it’s good for the Rams.”