Kyren Williams wants to show more pass-game skills in 2024

After he didn’t receive much playing time as a rookie, Rams running back Kyren Williams had a clear breakout season in 2023.

Despite missing four games with an ankle injury, Williams finished the year with 1,144 yards rushing with 12 rushing touchdowns. He was a second-team All-Pro and Pro Bowler, having led the league with 95.3 yards rushing per game.

This offseason, the Rams doubled down on their ground game by selecting former Michigan running back Blake Corum in the third round of the draft. In an interview this week on the Rich Eisen Show, Williams expressed excitement to play with Corum — noting that the rookie running back’s presence may allow him to show more versatility.

“[J]ust picking off what I did last year, being able to create more explosives in the run game, and also being able to create more explosives in the pass game,” Williams said, via Cameron DaSilva of USA Today. “I’m super excited that we went to go draft Blake Corum, somebody who can run the ball very well and hopefully it allows me to get to the slot or allows me to just run routes out of the backfield so that I’m able to really showcase my skills that I have for this game.”

Williams did display an ability to catch passes last year, finishing with 32 receptions for 206 yards with three touchdowns. We’ll see if the Rams give him some chances to show what he can do outside of the backfield in the coming months.