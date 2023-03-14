 Skip navigation
Top News

Kyzir White agrees to terms with Cardinals

  
Published March 14, 2023 12:02 PM
One of Jonathan Gannon’s charges from the Eagles defense will be making the trip to Arizona with him.

Jordan Schultz of theScore reports that linebacker Kyzir White has agreed to a contract with the Cardinals. It’s a two-year deal worth up to $11 million.

White joined the Eagles last season and started eight of the team’s 17 regular season games. He also started one of the team’s three postseason contests.

White had 110 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and seven passes defensed during his season with the Eagles.

The Eagles have now seen White, defensive tackle Javon Hargrave, linebacker T.J. Edwards, and safety Marcus Epps agree to deals with new teams. Cornerback James Bradberry, defensive tackle Fletcher Cox, and safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson remain uncommitted for 2023.