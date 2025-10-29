Lamar Jackson again is a full practice participant

Lamar Jackson will return on Thursday night after missing the past three games with a hamstring injury. He has missed playing, and the Ravens have missed him.

He was a full participant in practice again on Tuesday and said earlier in the day that his hamstring “feels great.”

Jackson does not anticipate rust despite the long layoff.

“That’s what practice is for,” Jackson said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN. “I feel like we had a great day today. We’ll execute tomorrow. Come Thursday night, we’ll just fly.”

Jackson, who returned to limited work last week, led the NFL with a 130.5 passer rating with 10 touchdowns and an interception before his injury. The Ravens averaged 32.7 points per game with Jackson.

Every player for the Ravens was a full participant in Tuesday’s practice except offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley, who remained limited with an ankle injury. Linebacker Teddye Buchanan (calf), cornerback T.J. Tampa Jr. and cornerback Nate Wiggins (groin) fully participated after being estimated as limited participants on Monday.