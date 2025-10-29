 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_risefall_251028.jpg
NFL Week 8: Who's on the rise, dropping
nbc_pft_mangold_251028.jpg
Honoring Mangold's legacy, impact on the NFL
nbc_pft_carsonwentz_251028.jpg
Vikings' QB options with Wentz out for season

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Lamar Jackson again is a full practice participant

  
Published October 28, 2025 08:29 PM

Lamar Jackson will return on Thursday night after missing the past three games with a hamstring injury. He has missed playing, and the Ravens have missed him.

He was a full participant in practice again on Tuesday and said earlier in the day that his hamstring “feels great.”

Jackson does not anticipate rust despite the long layoff.

That’s what practice is for,” Jackson said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN. “I feel like we had a great day today. We’ll execute tomorrow. Come Thursday night, we’ll just fly.”

Jackson, who returned to limited work last week, led the NFL with a 130.5 passer rating with 10 touchdowns and an interception before his injury. The Ravens averaged 32.7 points per game with Jackson.

Every player for the Ravens was a full participant in Tuesday’s practice except offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley, who remained limited with an ankle injury. Linebacker Teddye Buchanan (calf), cornerback T.J. Tampa Jr. and cornerback Nate Wiggins (groin) fully participated after being estimated as limited participants on Monday.