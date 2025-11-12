 Skip navigation
Lamar Jackson dealing with knee soreness, but should practice tomorrow

  
Published November 12, 2025 03:22 PM

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson did not practice on Wednesday, but he is still anticipated to play this weekend against the Browns.

Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh told reporters in his press conference that Jackson is dealing with knee soreness, but should be at practice tomorrow.

He’ll be listed [with] a knee,” Harbaugh said. “So, it’s not the hamstring — nothing there. Some soreness coming out of the game. So, should be OK. Looking forward to practice tomorrow.”

Jackson missed three games earlier this season with a hamstring injury.

Jackson has completed 70.1 percent of his passes for 1,249 yards with 15 touchdowns and one interception in six games this season. He’s also rushed for 216 yards with one TD, averaging 6.2 yards per carry.

Baltimore’s full injury report will be released later on Wednesday.