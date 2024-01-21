Lamar Jackson did “a lot of cursing” at halftime Saturday

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was not happy at halftime of Saturday’s game against the Texans.

The Ravens defense shut down the Houston offense, but a kickoff return touchdown and some sloppy play by the Ravens offense meant that the score was tied 10-10 after 30 minutes of play. Jackson said after the game that he did “a lot of cursing” in his halftime speech to his teammates as he urged them to play better football.

Jackson led by example after the break. The Ravens scored all 24 points of the second half as Jackson ran for two touchdowns and threw another in the 34-10 win.

“Lamar did a great job,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com. “A lot of that was his thinking, as well. He was all over it -- what we felt we needed to do in the second half.”

Jackson is expected to be named MVP for the second time next month and there are few accomplishments left for him to check off the list other than winning a Super Bowl. Saturday’s performance moved him and the Ravens closer to that goal.