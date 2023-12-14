Lamar Jackson: Honor to be in MVP conversation, but I want a different trophy

Quarterbacks of teams that finish at the top of their conference generally find themselves in MVP discussions and Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson knows that as well as anyone,

Jackson won the award after piloting the Ravens to a 14-2 record and the top seed in the AFC during the 2019 season. The Ravens enter Week 15 as the No. 1 team in the conference once again and Jackson has been mentioned as a contender along with players like Brock Purdy, Dak Prescott, and Tyreek Hill.

On Wednesday, Jackson said that the award isn’t his major focus at the moment.

“It’s an honor just being acknowledged — to be [in the] conversation with great guys,” Jackson said, via the team’s website. “But I’m just trying to stay locked in trying to win, because I want another trophy.”

That trophy is the Lombardi Trophy given to the winner of the Super Bowl, of course, and Jackson has never had an opportunity to play in that game. That 2019 campaign shows that finishing first in the conference comes with no guarantees, but it would help the chances of that changing as well as Jackson’s chances of becoming a two-time MVP.