Lamar Jackson: If we’re playing like that, we don’t need to hit a peak

The Ravens got another dominating victory over a strong NFC opponent, running all over the Seahawks for a 37-3 win.

Now at 7-2, Baltimore is clearly one of the best teams in football. But according to quarterback Lamar Jackson, the Ravens haven’t played their best football yet — and they might not have to.

“If we’re playing like that, we don’t even need to hit [a] peak or stride,” Jackson said in his postgame press conference, adding the Ravens need to “just keep staying locked in how we are and just playing every opponent the same way [with] physicality, being smart, and defending what’s ours — our home turf.”

Does that mean Baltimore isn’t close to reaching its peak?

“I wouldn’t say we’re far off or we’re close, we just need to keep doing what we’re doing,” Jackson said. “Keep stacking and keep getting better each and every week.”

With the Ravens dominating the game, Jackson didn’t even have to play through the end of the fourth quarter. He finished 21-of-26 passing for 187 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions. He also had 10 carries for 60 yards.

Jackson did lament that the Ravens had two giveaways during the game with two lost fumbles — including one by Jackson. That’s one area where the club could get better.

“We’re trying to finish games without turnovers, but having the performance we did and put points on the board as we did today … there’s still room for improvement and we still haven’t hit our ceiling, I don’t believe,” Jackson said.

Through nine games, Jackson has completed 72 percent of his passes for 1,954 yards with nine touchdowns and three interceptions. He’s also rushed for 440 yards with five TDs.

