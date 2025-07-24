Lamar Jackson: I’m not trying to think about the Super Bowl yet

Lamar Jackson twice has won the MVP award and surprisingly finished second to Josh Allen in voting last season. The Ravens quarterback is a three-time All-Pro and has a 70-24 regular-season record.

Jackson is headed into his eighth season focused on improving “everything.”

“I’m only 28,” Jackson said Wednesday, via Giana Han of the Baltimore Banner. “I’m really just getting started for real.”

Only one thing is missing from Jackson’s resume: He is 3-5 in the postseason with one trip to the AFC Championship Game, throwing 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Jackson has never played in a Super Bowl.

“To be honest, I’m really not trying to think that far,” Jackson said. “Because every time we have those discussions, man, we get to playoffs, but we don’t punch in. We don’t finish. So I’m pretty much just trying to finish camp the correct way and then get ready for the Bills. I’m not really trying to think about the Super Bowl yet.”

Since Jackson entered the league, Tom Brady won a Super Bowl for two different teams, and Patrick Mahomes won three rings. Matthew Stafford and Jalen Hurts each won once.

Is this year Jackson’s year?