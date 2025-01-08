 Skip navigation
Lamar Jackson: I’ve been too antsy in playoffs, experience brings balance

  
Published January 7, 2025 07:11 PM

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson’s fifth trip to the playoffs begins at home on Saturday against the Steelers and he’d like this run to end at the Super Bowl in New Orleans.

Jackson has never made it to a Super Bowl and that is the biggest thing missing from the two-time MVP’s list of achievements. The Ravens lost at home to the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game last year, but never made it that far in previous trips and Jackson’s play has generally been lackluster in comparison to his regular season efforts.

On Tuesday, Jackson attributed those performances to being too amped up and said that he believes he has a better handle on things heading into his seventh postseason start.

“I’m just too excited, that’s all,” Jackson said, via a transcript from the team. “Too antsy, that’s all. I’m seeing things before it happens like, ‘Oh, I have to calm myself down.’ But just being more experienced, I’ve found a way to balance it out.”

Jackson said another lesson he’s learned about the postseason is that “the game is won with the turnover battle and keeping the ball in your control.” A calmer approach should help on that front, although the Steelers will be their trying their best to keep Jackson from feeling settled.