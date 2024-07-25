Lamar Jackson lasts only one hour at his first practice

Lamar Jackson lasted only one hour in his training camp debut Wednesday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN reports.

The reigning NFL MVP missed the first three days of the Ravens’ training camp with an illness. He left midway through Wednesday’s workout.

Hensley said Jackson “looked weary” as he left for the team facility after throwing one completion and one interception in team drills. Jackson split snaps with backup Josh Johnson before leaving.

“We are going to work him back in, for sure,” Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken said. “I know I’m being kind of a smartass. You’ll have to ask him how he feels. But he was great in meetings. When we were on the field at the start [of practice], he said he was feeling good.”

Jackson has missed at least one practice in each of his seven seasons with an illness.

Thursday is the team’s first off day.