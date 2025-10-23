 Skip navigation
nbc_csu_mnf_251023.jpg
NFL Week 8 preview: Commanders vs. Chiefs
nbc_csu_bestbets_251023.jpg
Falcons, Patriots, Colts among Week 8 best bets
nbc_csu_snf_251023.jpg
NFL Week 8 preview: Packers vs. Steelers

Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Lamar Jackson limited in practice again, DeAndre Hopkins out on Thursday

  
Published October 23, 2025 04:55 PM

Reports from Thursday’s Ravens practice indicated that quarterback Lamar Jackson’s participation level was the same as it was on Wednesday and the team’s injury report sends the same message.

Jackson was listed as a limited participant for the second straight day. Wednesday’s practice was Jackson’s first since suffering the hamstring injury that kept him out of the last two games and Friday will bring the final practice session ahead of Sunday’s game against the Bears. Jackson and other Ravens will receive injury designations for the game after that practice.

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (illness) was added to the report on Thursday. He did not take part in the practice.

Cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (hamstring), wide receiver Zay Flowers (shoulder), safety Kyle Hamilton (groin), cornerback Marlon Humphrey (illness), fullback Patrick Ricard (calf), linebacker Roquan Smith (hamstring), left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle), and wide receiver Devontez Walker (oblique) were all full participants.