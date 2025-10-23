Lamar Jackson limited in practice again, DeAndre Hopkins out on Thursday

Reports from Thursday’s Ravens practice indicated that quarterback Lamar Jackson’s participation level was the same as it was on Wednesday and the team’s injury report sends the same message.

Jackson was listed as a limited participant for the second straight day. Wednesday’s practice was Jackson’s first since suffering the hamstring injury that kept him out of the last two games and Friday will bring the final practice session ahead of Sunday’s game against the Bears. Jackson and other Ravens will receive injury designations for the game after that practice.

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (illness) was added to the report on Thursday. He did not take part in the practice.

Cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (hamstring), wide receiver Zay Flowers (shoulder), safety Kyle Hamilton (groin), cornerback Marlon Humphrey (illness), fullback Patrick Ricard (calf), linebacker Roquan Smith (hamstring), left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle), and wide receiver Devontez Walker (oblique) were all full participants.