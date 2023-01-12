 Skip navigation
Lamar Jackson not at Thursday practice, but Tyler Huntley was throwing

  
Published January 12, 2023 09:22 AM
nbc_pft_lamarjacksoninj_230112
January 12, 2023 08:14 AM
Mike Florio and Charean Williams assess at what point it’s time for the Ravens to move on from Lamar Jackson, after the QB hasn’t locked down a fully-guaranteed contract.

Things remain the same when it comes to Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson’s practice status.

According to multiple reporters on the Ravens beat, Jackson was not on the field for the portion of Thursday’s practice open to media. Jackson has not practiced since suffering a knee injury against the Broncos on Dec. 4.

But quarterback Tyler Huntley was throwing during the session. Huntley has been dealing with tendinitis in his throwing shoulder and did not play in the regular-season finale against Cincinnati last week.

Given that Jackson has still not gotten back on the field two days into the practice week, it’s becoming more difficult to envision Jackson playing against the Bengals in the playoff matchup on Sunday night. If Jackson isn’t on the field for Friday’s practice, it would almost certainly be Huntley behind center for the wild card round.

Multiple reporters also noted that cornerback Brandon Stephens (illness), long snapper Nick Moore (illness), and offensive lineman Trystan Colon weren’t practicing on Thursday.

The Ravens’ full injury report will be released later on Thursday. Head coach John Harbaugh is next slated to speak to reporters on Friday.