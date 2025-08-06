 Skip navigation
Lamar Jackson: Offense is right where it needs to be right now

  
Published August 6, 2025 08:43 AM

The Ravens got to work against another team for the first time on Tuesday and their joint practice with the Colts made for a good time to check in on the offense.

Offensive coordinator Todd Monken is moving into his third season calling the plays in Baltimore and reports from practice the last couple of weeks have noted inconsistency in how the unit has performed against their own defense. Tuesday’s workout brought more of the same as quarterback Lamar Jackson mixed impressive passes with interceptions, but Jackson said he’s pleased with the path that the team is on at the moment.

“I feel like our offense, there’s always room for improvement in camp,” Jackson said, via a transcript from the team. “We have good days; we have bad days; we have OK days; we have great days, but I feel like there’s always room for improvement. We’re right where we need to be right now.”

With a Sunday night opener in Buffalo a little more than four weeks away, the Ravens won’t get to ease into the season so ironing out the ups and downs will be a focal point for the rest of August.