Lamar Jackson out of practice Friday with illness

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is out of practice again.

The team announced that Jackson will not practice on Friday because of an illness. Jackson also missed the first three practices of camp and he made an early departure when he returned to action on Wednesday.

Neither Jackson nor the team has made any comment as to the nature of the illness. According to the team’s announcement on Friday, Jackson “continues to undergo further evaluation and receive care from our medical team.”

The Ravens were off on Thursday, so he’s now missed four of their five practice sessions.

Josh Johnson is the team’s top quarterback with Jackson out of action. Rookies Devin Leary and Emory Jones are the other quarterbacks on the roster.