Lamar Jackson remains out of practice Thursday, Kyle Hamilton also sidelined

Baltimore’s injury situation was already concerning, but now it looks even worse.

Via multiple reporters on the scene, quarterback Lamar Jackson was not practicing for the second consecutive day with a hamstring injury. That is not entirely a surprise, given the report from the Baltimore Sun that Jackson could be sidelined for multiple weeks.

But safety Kyle Hamilton also was not spotted during the portion of practice open to media. Hamilton was limited with a groin issue on Wednesday’s injury report. That he was not on the field on Thursday suggests that he may have ben injured during Wednesday’s session.

Head coach John Harbaugh is not slated to speak to the media again until Friday. But even then, he may elect to let the injury report speak for itself with game statuses.

Fullback Patrick Ricard, linebacker Roquan Smith, cornerback Marlon Humphrey, and cornerback Chidobe Awuzie also were among those not practicing on Thursday.

But cornerback Nate Wiggins, left tackle Ronnie Stanley, and receiver Devontez Walker were back on the field after missing Wednesday.

Baltimore’s full Thursday injury report with participation levels will be released later in the day.