Lamar Jackson returns to practice Thursday

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson’s practice week is following a familiar pattern.

Jackson has missed Wednesday practices in recent weeks for a variety of injury-related reasons and he was off the field this Wednesday due to illness. Jackson has returned to practice and played in games in those instances, so it is no surprise that the Ravens shared video of him going through practice with the rest of the team on Thursday.

Jackson’s participation level will be revealed on the team’s injury report, but it’s likely a safe bet that he’ll be able to go against the Patriots on Sunday night.

Reporters at the open portion of practice noted that linebacker Roquan Smith (knee), left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle, knee), and linebacker Kyle Van Noy (quad) have also returned to practice. Cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (foot) remains out of action for Baltimore.