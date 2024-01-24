Lamar Jackson: Would definitely mean a lot to get Mark Andrews back this week

Tight end Mark Andrews didn’t get the green light to return to the Ravens lineup in the divisional round of the playoffs, but quarterback Lamar Jackson is hopeful that will change for this week’s game against the Chiefs.

Jackson noted that players like Isaiah Likely, Rashod Bateman, Odell Beckham Jr., Nelson Agholor, and Charlie Kolar have joined Zay Flowers as productive parts of the absence in Andrews’ absence, but he called the tight end his “bread and butter” while explaining the significance of having him in the lineup.

“It would mean a lot,” Jackson said at his Wednesday press conference. “That’s my, like I said, bread and butter. Big bro. It would definitely mean a lot. We already got guys who have stepped up. Like Likely, Bate, OB, Nelly, Charlie — Got all these guys who stepped up. But with Mark and the type of guy he is, the kind of a player he is and what he brings to the table for us, it would definitely mean a lot.”

Andrews has been out since injuring his ankle in November and he was a full participant in practice last week. Wednesday will bring the first practice report of this week and the coming days should shed more light on Andrews’ chances of playing.