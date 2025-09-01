Landon Dickerson, Tanner McKee didn’t practice for Eagles Monday

The first Eagles injury report of the 2025 regular season shows that they were short two players in Monday’s workout.

Left guard Landon Dickerson and quarterback Tanner McKee did not participate in practice.

Dickerson had surgery on his knee in August and returned to practice last week, but his absence on Monday creates doubt about his availability against the Cowboys on Thursday. Brett Toth worked in his place with the first team on Monday.

McKee has an injured right thumb and the Eagles traded for Sam Howell before final cuts to give themselves more depth at quarterback behind Jalen Hurts. Sixth-round pick Kyle McCord could also be called up from the practice squad if McKee isn’t going to play.

Safety Andrew Mukuba (hamstring) and linebacker Josh Uche (groin) were limited in practice. Defensive tackle Jalen Carter (shoulder) was listed as a full participant while wide receiver A.J. Brown (hamstring) is not listed at all.