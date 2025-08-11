Landon Dickerson will have knee procedure, could play in Week 1

The bad news for Eagles left guard Landon Dickerson is that he needs to have a procedure to address a meniscus injury in his right knee, but the good news is that it shouldn’t keep him out of action for too long.

According to multiple reports, Dickerson will have a minor procedure on his knee in the near future. He’ll be considered week-to-week after having that done and the goal is for him to be ready for the season opener against the Cowboys on September 4.

That would enable the Eagles to avoid turning to a backup between left tackle Jordan Mailata and center Cam Jurgens. Kenyon Green, Matt Pryor, and Trevor Keegan are the backup options, although Green is currently injured.

Dickerson has started 71 regular season and playoff games for the Eagles over his first four seasons.