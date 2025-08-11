 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_geno_smith_radiers_25081v3.jpg
Smith flips off Seahawks fans at preseason game
richardson.jpg
Simms: Richardson should’ve avoided finger injury
draft.jpg
PFT Draft: Biggest statements of preseason Week 1

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_geno_smith_radiers_25081v3.jpg
Smith flips off Seahawks fans at preseason game
richardson.jpg
Simms: Richardson should’ve avoided finger injury
draft.jpg
PFT Draft: Biggest statements of preseason Week 1

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Landon Dickerson will have knee procedure, could play in Week 1

  
Published August 11, 2025 04:42 PM

The bad news for Eagles left guard Landon Dickerson is that he needs to have a procedure to address a meniscus injury in his right knee, but the good news is that it shouldn’t keep him out of action for too long.

According to multiple reports, Dickerson will have a minor procedure on his knee in the near future. He’ll be considered week-to-week after having that done and the goal is for him to be ready for the season opener against the Cowboys on September 4.

That would enable the Eagles to avoid turning to a backup between left tackle Jordan Mailata and center Cam Jurgens. Kenyon Green, Matt Pryor, and Trevor Keegan are the backup options, although Green is currently injured.

Dickerson has started 71 regular season and playoff games for the Eagles over his first four seasons.