Lane Johnson agrees to one-year extension through 2027

Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson has agreed to a one-year contract extension through 2027, the team announced Monday.

Johnson adds $8 million over the next two years and an additional $30 million in guarantees, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Johnson now will earn $48 million over the next two years, including $40 million guaranteed, per Schefter.

Before his extension, Johnson’s $20 million annual average ranked second among right tackles. He has earned more than $141 million in his career.

Johnson, who turns 35 in May, has started 158 games since he arrived in Philadelphia as a first-round pick in 2013, playing 10,355 snaps.

He has made six Pro Bowls and twice has earned first-team All-Pro.