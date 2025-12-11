 Skip navigation
Lane Johnson remains out of Eagles practice on Thursday

  
Published December 11, 2025 03:26 PM

The Eagles have lost three straight games without right tackle Lane Johnson and signs point to them being without him again when they face the Raiders this weekend.

Reporters at the open portion of Thursday’s practice shared that Johnson remains off the field as the Eagles prepare for Sunday’s game. Johnson has been sidelined by a foot injury.

The open portion of practice also unfolded without left guard Landon Dickerson and defensive tackle Jalen Carter. Dickerson was was listed as limited by a calf injury on Wednesday and Carter has been out while recovering from procedures on both shoulders.

The team’s full injury report will be out later on Thursday and they’ll issue injury designations for Week 15 on Friday.