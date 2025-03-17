 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_mylesgarrett_250317.jpg
Garrett: It’s always been about winning, not money
nbc_pft_kupp_250317.jpg
Seahawks are ‘the perfect niche’ for Kupp
nbc_pft_darnoldcontract_250317.jpg
Seahawks can escape Darnold’s deal after one year

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_mylesgarrett_250317.jpg
Garrett: It’s always been about winning, not money
nbc_pft_kupp_250317.jpg
Seahawks are ‘the perfect niche’ for Kupp
nbc_pft_darnoldcontract_250317.jpg
Seahawks can escape Darnold’s deal after one year

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Laremy Tunsil expects to make a “huge impact” in Washington

  
Published March 17, 2025 01:11 PM

New Commanders offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil believes he is going to show right away that Washington made a wise move in trading for him.

“I can make a huge impact,” Tunsil said. “Pass protector, damn good run blocker.”

Tunsil knows he was brought to Washington largely because the Commanders are investing in protecting quarterback Jayden Daniels, and he’s ready for that.

“I can’t wait to block for Jayden Daniels. He’s a baller. Just from seeing him on TV and on film too, and it seems like he’s a better dude,” Tunsil said.

Tunsil said he has no hard feelings toward the Texans for trading him, noting that Houston is trying to retain young players like cornerback Derek Stingley and had to have the salary cap space available for moves like that.

“They’re just trying to keep the young guys together. It’s as simple as that,” Tunsil said. “They just paid Stingley today, they just gave that boy the bag. So I truly understand that.”

And the Commanders understand the importance of keeping Daniels upright, and trading for Tunsil is part of that.