Laremy Tunsil expects to make a “huge impact” in Washington

New Commanders offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil believes he is going to show right away that Washington made a wise move in trading for him.

“I can make a huge impact,” Tunsil said. “Pass protector, damn good run blocker.”

Tunsil knows he was brought to Washington largely because the Commanders are investing in protecting quarterback Jayden Daniels, and he’s ready for that.

“I can’t wait to block for Jayden Daniels. He’s a baller. Just from seeing him on TV and on film too, and it seems like he’s a better dude,” Tunsil said.

Tunsil said he has no hard feelings toward the Texans for trading him, noting that Houston is trying to retain young players like cornerback Derek Stingley and had to have the salary cap space available for moves like that.

“They’re just trying to keep the young guys together. It’s as simple as that,” Tunsil said. “They just paid Stingley today, they just gave that boy the bag. So I truly understand that.”

And the Commanders understand the importance of keeping Daniels upright, and trading for Tunsil is part of that.