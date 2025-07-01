Last-place schedule gives 49ers edge over Rams in NFC West

In the betting odds for the 2025 season, the closest division race appears to be in the NFC West, where the 49ers are the slightest of favorites over the Rams — thanks in large part to the 49ers’ last-place schedule.

The 49ers are currently the betting favorites to win the NFC West at +165, while the Rams are just behind them at +175. Those odds don’t necessarily mean the 49ers are viewed as the better team, however.

It’s also important to note that the injury-riddled 49ers finished last in the NFC West last year and the Rams finished first, which gives the 49ers a big edge in the NFL’s scheduling formula, which determines three opponents for each team.

The scheduling formula means the 49ers get to play the last place teams in the NFC North, NFC East and AFC North from last season. Those teams are the Bears, Giants and Browns. In the early lines, the 49ers are favored in all three of those games.

The Rams play the first-place teams in those divisions, the Lions, Eagles and Ravens. The Rams are underdogs in all three of those games.

In a close division, those three games could be the difference, and could help the 49ers move from worst to first in the NFC West.