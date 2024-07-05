LaVar Arrington II follows his father’s footsteps to Penn State

There’s always something new to make us feel old.

Here’s the latest: LaVar Arrington II has committed to Penn State, the college his father, LaVar Arrington attended.

Arrington II, also a linebacker, has chosen the Nittany Lions over Tennessee and UCLA, via On3.com.

The 3-star recruit had been leaning on his father, the second overall pick in the 2000 draft, for advice in picking a school.

“Having him helps me with making a decision,” Arrington II told On3.com. “He not only went through what I went through but he is smart and has a football mind too, so it is not like he is pressuring me to go to Penn State or anything like that. This is strictly my decision.”

LaVar Arrington, 46, played for six seasons with Washington and one with the Giants. He was very good in the NFL, making it to three Pro Bowls and landing on the All-Pro second team twice.

In college, he was dominant. For the 1999 season, he was a unanimous All-American and won the Chuck Bednarik Award, the Butkus Award, and the Jack Lambert Trophy.