Lawrence Taylor is arrested for failing to properly register as sex offender, again

Hall of Fame linebacker Lawrence Taylor has been arrested once again.

Via TMZ.com, Taylor turned himself in on Wednesday. He faces a felony charge of failing to report a name or residence change as a registered sex offender.

The incident occurred in Broward County, Florida. He spent several hours behind bars before being released.

Taylor was arrested on similar charges in December 2021.

His lawyer said in a statement to TMZ.com that the latest situation was the result of a “misunderstanding,” and that he did not knowingly commit any crime.

Taylor was declared a sex offender in 2011. That status requires him to inform authorities of any residence changes.