Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_evanssf_260309.jpg
Evans reportedly signs with 49ers in splash move
nbc_pft_wandalerobinson_260309.jpg
Robinson gets ‘good, solid payday’ from Titans
nbc_pft_travisetienne_260309.jpg
Report: Saints sign Louisiana native Etienne Jr.

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
LB Alex Singleton agrees to return to Broncos

  
Published March 9, 2026 05:46 PM

The Broncos are moving on from linebacker Dre Greenlaw, but they are keeping linebacker Alex Singleton.

According to multiple reports, Singleton has agreed to terms on a two-year, $15.5 million deal with $11 million guaranteed. He becomes the sixth of the team’s free agents to come to terms on a new deal.

He ranks 97th on PFT’s list of top-100 free agents.

Singleton, 32, has spent the past four seasons with the Broncos.

He tore his ACL in Week 3 of the 2024 season but returned in time to start the 2025 season opener. Then, one day after making nine tackles in a win over the Raiders on Nov. 6, Singleton underwent surgery for testicular cancer.

He missed only one game and made 135 tackles, four passes defensed and a sack in 16 games.

Singleton spent his first three seasons with the Eagles.