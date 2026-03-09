LB Alex Singleton agrees to return to Broncos
The Broncos are moving on from linebacker Dre Greenlaw, but they are keeping linebacker Alex Singleton.
According to multiple reports, Singleton has agreed to terms on a two-year, $15.5 million deal with $11 million guaranteed. He becomes the sixth of the team’s free agents to come to terms on a new deal.
He ranks 97th on PFT’s list of top-100 free agents.
Singleton, 32, has spent the past four seasons with the Broncos.
He tore his ACL in Week 3 of the 2024 season but returned in time to start the 2025 season opener. Then, one day after making nine tackles in a win over the Raiders on Nov. 6, Singleton underwent surgery for testicular cancer.
He missed only one game and made 135 tackles, four passes defensed and a sack in 16 games.
Singleton spent his first three seasons with the Eagles.